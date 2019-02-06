(CBS 5 INVESTIGATES) -- The number of cancer cases linked to a certain kind of breast implant has jumped dramatically in recent years.
From 2011 through 2017 – a period of seven years -- 211 cases were reported. From 2018 to now, another 246 cases have been reported.
That means the total number of cancer cases linked to this type of breast implant has more than doubled in a little more than a year.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Breast implant illness investigation]
