(CBS 5 INVESTIGATES) -- The Food and Drug Administration wants stronger warnings for women considering breast implants, but there are concerns women may never see them.
The agency is proposing a boxed warning, also known as a black box warning. It's the strongest caution the FDA issues. It's "designed to call attention to serious or life-threatening risk," according to an FDA consumer information handout.
The draft guidance includes warnings that breast implants are not lifetime devices, can cause the cancer BIA-ALCL, and may cause "symptoms such as joint pain, muscle aches, confusion, chronic fatigue, autoimmune diseases, and others."
Advocates fighting for stronger warnings refer to those symptoms as breast implant illness.
Earlier this year, under pressure from thousands of women who believe their breast implants made them sick, the FDA held public meetings focused on the risks of implants.
Ingredients in implants
Many women were concerned there was not enough information on the chemicals and heavy metals in implants.
The FDA is also recommending that manufacturers included details on the materials in their breast implants.
A previous CBS 5 investigation revealed that implants contain several heavy metals, including, among others, aluminum, arsenic, platinum, cobalt, nickel, lead, and mercury.
Patient checklist
Advocates have also pushed heavily for a checklist for surgeons to go over with patients before getting implants.
Patients would sign off that they had been warned of the risks of breast implants illness and cancer.
The checklist proposed by the FDA includes a variety of warnings.
• Considerations for a successful breast implant candidate
• Risks of undergoing breast implant surgery
• Risk of BIA-ALCL (cancer) and systemic symptoms
• Breast-implant specific risks
• Recommended follow-up, questions for my physician
• Discussion of options other than breast implants
Dr. Diana Zuckerman runs the National Center for Health Research and has fought for almost three decades for stronger warnings.
Zuckerman warns the checklist is too long, and the warnings on breast implant illness are too vague.
Her biggest concern, however, is that there is no requirement for surgeons to show the checklist to their patients.
"If doctors don't hand out these checklists, there is no penalty. Nothing bad will happen to them. It's just the patients that will be harmed," Zuckerman said.
The FDA is now looking for feedback on the recommendations. Click here to read the FDA's statement.