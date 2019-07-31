PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona's Family anchor Kris Pickel is nominated for a national News and Documentary Emmy Award for her ongoing investigative reports into breast implant illness.
"We are honored that CBS 5 Investigates is helping create a national conversation on breast implant illness," Pickel said. "For decades, sick women have been ignored or portrayed as imagining their symptoms. We listened and investigated their claims."
[THE STORIES: Breast implant illness investigation]
Pickel and the CBS 5 Investigates team -- Edward Ayala, Morgan Loew, and Gilbert Zermeno -- first tackled this complicated and controversial story in 2017. Pickel interviewed former Playboy Playmate of the Year, Karen McDougal about her decision to explant – or in other words, to have her breast implants removed.
McDougal talked about health issues she battled for more than 10 years, explaining how she came to believe that her implants were to blame for those problems.
It was an emotional interview. McDougal shared how she felt when she hit rock bottom.
[VIDEO: Playmate among thousands of women who believe breast implants made them sick. A look at decades of research.]
"I couldn't get out of bed," McDougal told Pickel. "The noise sensitivity was so bad. I couldn't even tolerate my own voice because it hurt me so bad. The migraines were excruciating. I literally thought I was dying. All I could do was lie in bed."
Finding more questions than answers, Pickel didn't stop with McDougal's experience, deciding to dig deeper into what woman had come to call breast implant illness. Despite being told – repeatedly – by implant manufacturers, doctors, and even the Food and Drug Administration that breast implants were perfectly safe, Pickel suspected there was a bigger story. As part of her extensive research, she asked to join a private Facebook group for women like McDougal, women who suffered severe health issues that they attributed to their implants.
Pickel contacted Nicole Daruda, the woman who started the Facebook group. Pickel was granted access, and within days, dozens of women reached out to her. They wanted their extremely personal stories heard, and they wanted Pickel to be the one to tell them.
[VIDEO: Breast Implant Illness: A search for answers]
"Kris Pickel and I have interviewed countless women, and Kris has talked to hundreds more about how their implants have impacted their lives, women who were told their symptoms were simply 'in their head,'" Ayala said. "When they were not being heard, we became their voice. These women, tens of thousands of them came together, helping each other in an effort to effect change; we simply delivered their message."
The responses from women who saw Pickel's stories – some of whom were already painfully familiar with breast implant illness and others who were hearing about it for the first time -- were overwhelmingly positive. And appreciative.
"I'm writing to let you know how your reporting has changed my life in a way I thought was lost to me," one woman wrote to Pickel. "I was broke to my core. … Your thorough reporting brought me answers as well as new paths I could start researching. This is life changing (sic) …."
That's how many with breast implant illness have described Pickel's and Ayala's work – life-changing.
"I sincerely owe my life to you and your report," wrote another woman. "I can't thank you enough for what you did for me …."
"You've probably saved my life," a third woman wrote to Pickel.
Like any journalist, Pickel did her due diligence, learning everything she could about breast implants -- from how they're classified as medical devices by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to FDA reports on the safety of implants and acknowledgment of breast implant-associated anaplastic cell lymphoma.
"Having my desk right next to Kris, I've learned a few things during the course of this investigation," CBS 5 anchor Sean McLaughlin said. "Kris never took 'no' for an answer. She would methodically chase down every person by phone, email, by whatever means necessary. From an East Coast time zone text before sunrise to tenderly responding to a frightened woman via social media at midnight, Kris was on it no matter the hour. No breast implant manufacturer or federal agency employee escaped from her blizzard of concise, razor-sharp questions that were gleaned from hundreds of hours spent poring through thousands of government documents."
Armed with information culled from FDA reports and studies, Pickel went to one of the foremost experts on women's health safety and effectiveness of medical products like implants, Dr. Diana Zuckerman of the National Center for Health Research in Washington, D.C. Zuckerman explained some of the problems with those very studies, giving Pickel some critical context, including the fact that many early studies were "funded by implant manufacturers or plastic surgery medical societies."
[WATCH: Is there evidence that breast implants can cause illness in women?]
"Having surgeons whose entire livelihood, or almost entire livelihood, is based on breast surgery, with breast implants, can't possibly be objective," said Zuckerman, who has long advocated for policy changes to protect patients from potentially dangerous medical devices.
Pickel's extensive reporting also took her and Ayala to Canada to interview Dr. Pierre Blais, an organic chemist who says implants can trigger certain reactions in a woman's body as it tries to protect itself from what is, essentially, a foreign object.
"We spent months doing research, conducting interviews; we traveled in and out of country speaking to researchers, pressing the FDA and implant manufacturers for answers," Ayala said.
"Through years of investigations, we have exposed inconsistencies in the narrative set by the government, doctors and implant manufacturers that 'implants are safe,'" Pickel said. "With the growing pressure from women who discovered tens of thousands of other women have suffered similar unexplained symptoms, the FDA is now considering stronger warnings on the risks of breast implants."
Earlier this year, the FDA released a statement revealing the number of cancer cases associated with breast implants has increased over the last year.
Pickel attended the FDA hearings in D.C. on breast implant illness and provided comprehensive coverage for Arizona's Family.
In June, Pickel interviewed two-time cancer survivor, Joanne Chaplin-Shuman. Chaplin-Shuman believes her second round of cancer was caused by the breast implants used in her reconstruction after a double mastectomy.
"Kris immersed herself in this story," said Kevin James, VP and General Manager for Arizona's Family. "It became personal for her to tell these woman's stories and help them find answers after so many had written them off. Her persistence to shining a light on the truth and empowering these women, giving them a voice is what local journalism is all about. We are so proud of the life-changing work she has done for so many women not only in Arizona but across the country."
Pickel's ongoing investigation is one of many important stories of our time brought to light by the award-winning CBS 5 Investigates team. While she was the driving force behind this particular investigation, Ayala, Loew, and Zermeno provided invaluable support – everything from assessing potential legal issues to traveling with Pickel to dig deeper and get answers to the questions she seemed to be the only one asking.
Pickel's nomination is in the category Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report.
"The clear, transparent, and factual reporting provided by these journalists and documentarians is paramount to keeping our nation and its citizens informed," said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said of the News and Documentary Emmy Awards. "Even while under attack, truth and the hard-fought pursuit of it must remain cherished, honored, and defended. These talented nominees represent true excellence in this mission and in our industry."
Pickel's colleagues could not agree more.
"This was journalism at its finest form -- asking the tough questions, holding the powerful accountable, impeccable sourcing, fighting for the public's right to know every step of the way," McLaughlin said. "Her hard work being recognized is second only to her compassion shown throughout this journey for those who have felt marginalized by their doctors and their government for too long. I am very proud of her!"
"This story won a Regional Emmy and now is nominated for a National Emmy, and though I am humbled by the recognition, the real winners here are all the women whose stories of resilience and courage drove us to keep digging for answers," Ayala said. "Kris exemplifies the commitment we have to seek answers and give a voice to the voiceless."
Asking the hard questions and getting real answers are the heart and soul of journalism. Both are more difficult than they sound, requiring near-endless patience and persistence. But the work isn't about accolades. It's about the stories and the people affected by them.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Breast implant illness investigation]
"Uncovering information and positive change are the greatest rewards and the ultimate goal of journalism," Pickel said.
Also, invaluable in the CBS 5 investigations is Catherine Holland and the entire Arizona’s Family digital team.
“As through as we’ve tried to make the television stories, we’ve been able to go more in depth with our web scripts. Our goal has been complete transparency of information and sources. The efforts of “Cat” and our digital team have been instrumental in creating a digital database women. Women in other countries have contacted me after seeing our reports online," Pickel said.
The awards will be announced at an event in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.