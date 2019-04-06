PHOENIX (CBS 5)--France just became the first country to ban certain textured breast implants linked to a rare type of cancer.
The lymphoma, which forms in the scar tissue around the implants, has been linked to 19 deaths worldwide.
Health Canada, the equivalent to the Food and Drug Administration, has also notified breast implant maker Allergan it intends to suspend the license for a specific textured implant.
Information on Heath Canada's website says the notice follows a review of BIA-ALCL:
"Health Canada initiated the review because of an increase in Canadian and international cases of BIA-ALCL. As of today, Health Canada has been notified of 28 confirmed Canadian cases of BIA-ALCL, of which 24 (86 percent) involve Allergan's Biocell breast implant."
In March, the FDA held public meetings on breast implants.
CBS 5 investigates contacted the FDA for reaction to France's ban.
Full statement from FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo:
"The FDA is aware that that the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) has taken action to ban a small subset of textured breast implants and that Health Canada has banned one textured breast implant.
The FDA has closely evaluated the evidence regarding the safety and risks of breast implants, including concerns specific to textured implants, such as reports of patients developing a type of cancer called Breast Implant Associated- Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).
The agency has undertaken several steps to better understand this issue, including in depth review of post-approval studies, medical device reports, scientific literature and breast implant-specific registries, and public discussion—most recently at our public panel meeting on March 25 and 26.
The benefits and risks of textured implants were a topic of discussion at this meeting; of note, the panel, invited speakers, and open public hearing participants expressed varying views on banning textured implants, without consensus.
We intend to communicate to the public what actions we plan take in light of the panel meeting and current state of the evidence in the coming weeks. We are committed to continuing to strengthen our understanding and assessment of BIA-ALCL, as a necessary step, under the U.S. regulations, in considering whether further regulatory action is appropriate and reflects the totality of scientific evidence."
