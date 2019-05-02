(3TV/CBS5) -- The FDA is now acknowledging that women with breast implants may suffer a wide range of symptoms that get may get better when their breasts implants are removed.
[WATCH: FDA acknowledges breast implant illness is real]
Health problems can include immune disorders, extreme fatigue, memory issues and body pain.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Family investigates breast implant illness]
However, in a very carefully worded statement, the agency stopped just short of saying implants are the cause.
"While the FDA doesn't have definitive evidence demonstrating breast implants cause these symptoms, the current evidence supports that some women experience systemic symptoms that may resolve when their breast implants are removed, referred to by some patients and health care professionals as breast implant illness," read the statement from the FDA.
[RELATED: Breast implants tied to rare cancer to remain on US market]
In a statement, the FDA said it will take action to better inform women and health care providers about the risks of breast implants.
The agency is looking at possibly requiring black box warning for implants and labeling that list the ingredients which may include heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, cobalt and mercury.
In addition, the FDA says will explore creating an easy to understand checklist of risks for patients.
The FDA also announced it will not join other countries that have banned the sale of textured implants linked to cancer.
BIA-ALCL is a rare lymphoma linked to certain textured implants.
While FDA acknowledges there is an increased risk of cancer with textured implant, the agency says the risk is too low to justify a ban.
As previously reported in a CBS 5 investigation, the FDA says it will no longer allow manufacturers to use alternative summary reports when reporting problems with breast implants. Over the last decade 350,000 problems with breast implants were hidden in summary reports.
[RELATED: Reports of problems with breast implants hidden from public]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.