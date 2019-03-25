WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS5) -- Are breast implants safe?
Tens of thousands of women say implants made them sick, now the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking into the claims that Arizona's Family Kris Pickel has been investigating for years.
Women from all over the country went to FDA headquarters in Washington on Monday.
These women represent tens of thousands of women who believe breast implants made them sick.
The FDA's stance is that science doesn’t link implants to illness.
Monday's meeting is to take another look at the science.
The National Center for Health Research helped 6,000 women who needed financial assistance to remove their implants. In 60 percent of cases, women’s health improved.
