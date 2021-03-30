SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The streets of San Luis, Arizona are buzzing with activity at 5 a.m. on a Tuesday. They are filled with farmworkers who have crossed into the United States, legally, through the San Luis Port of Entry.
But the journey across the border has not been an easy one lately. "This makes it very complicated," said one farmworker who stopped to speak to an Arizona's Family producer. The man said there are not enough U.S. Customs officers, and as a result, he waited in line for three hours.
It has been like this for months, this and other workers who spoke to us. "That's one of the reasons lots of people don't want to work in the farms," said the man.
The line at the border is just one of the challenges facing Yuma County farmers, as they struggle to harvest the tens of thousands of heads of lettuce each day that end up in kitchens across the country.
"Ag is king here in Yuma County," said John Boelts, who owns and operates Desert Premium Farms with his partners.
The agriculture business here accounts for about 90% of the leafy green vegetables grown in the United States during winter months. And all of those fields require a lot of workers.
"I think people need to identify that the skills needed in agriculture, whether it be at a meat-cutting facility in the Midwest, or here harvesting lettuce, or irrigating crops or whatever it may be... that that is skilled labor and specialized and it has value," said Boelts.
About 30% of Boelts' labor force crosses into Arizona from Mexico each morning. Other farmers use even more foreign labor. Boelts says he's tried to hire more Americans, but they don't seem to want to do the work.
"It's hard work," said Victor Juarez, who is a US citizen, but came from Mexico. Juarez says it's a good business, if people have the stamina for it. Workers can earn as much as $250 per day. But the lines at the border mean Mexican farmworkers need to get up as early as midnight, for a full day in the fields.
Boelts says Congress could make it easier for farmers to import workers from Mexico, but right now the visa laws are outdated.
"It would be very easy for Congress to create something better. Show some political leadership. Show some understanding what's going on," said Boelts. He worries that more farming will head to Mexico if the labor situation is not sorted out.