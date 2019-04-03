3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - “How do you sleep at night knowing that you owe all of these people?”
That’s the question Jessica Craney says she wants to ask photographer Gary Helland. Helland claims to be a professional photographer and shot Craney's wedding in 2016.
But, three years later, she wonders where all her wedding photos are.
“It's been three years since I wrote Gary Helland a check to do my wedding photos and I still don't have my books that I paid for,” Craney said.
In a previous 3 On Your Side's report, Craney showed us some pictures she had to painstakingly screenshot from Helland's website and print out on her own.
She did get a single photo canvas from the package she paid for and that's it.
Most of the photos she paid Helland $2,100 for haven't been delivered.
She says there are around 250 photos that are supposed to be professionally touched up and featured in wedding books.
But where are they?
"I need my books. I've paid you in full you have all of my money!" Craney said.
3 On Your Side got involved and we tried catching up with him at his Phoenix apartment. Helland didn't answer but he did call 3 On Your Side back.
He apologized and promised in writing that he would have Craney's wedding books produced and delivered in seven to 10 days.
It says it in an email he sent us.
But that was back in early March and a month later, Helland hasn't made good on that promise.
“I am heartbroken. I don't have my photos. I feel like nothing will ever get done,” Craney said.
3 On Your Side is continuing to hound Helland, but he keeps giving us excuses as well.
For example, he emailed us saying, "...I'm trying to get this done as quickly as possible with a little bit of office time I ever have. I'm working hard to make her happy."
Craney says she wonders if it will ever happen.
“I just want my books. I just want my books!” Craney said.
3 On Your Side will stay on top of this issue, either Craney will get her photos or 3 On Your Side will eventually catch up with the photographer.
