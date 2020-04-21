3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - So, the price of gas continues to drop. That sounds like good news, but exactly how low will it actually go here in Arizona?

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in our state is $2.20 a gallon. That's down from just a week ago when it was $2.27. "While we do expect to see gas prices to go down, we don't expect to see prices to go extremely low as like other states where prices are going for a dollar," said Aldo Vazquez of AAA of Arizona.

Oil closes at $10 but the market remains 'broken' Want to know just how serious a blow the coronavirus pandemic has dealt to markets and the economy? Look at the price of oil.

In Oklahoma City, gas is selling for just 99 cents. And it's even cheaper at warehouse clubs like Costco where we found it was 92 cents. And up in Milwaukee, we discovered consumers are paying just 99 cents as well.

So, since the price of oil is dropping, what does that mean for Arizona gas prices? Unfortunately, it's a wait-and-see situation.

"What we can tell you from AAA standpoint is that the market is still very volatile and still trying to adjust to the news so it's too early to tell how this will adjust gas prices," Vazquez told 3 On Your Side.

If the price of oil continues to drop and people drive less, meaning there's not as much demand for fuel, what does that really mean Arizona in the future?

"Does AAA expect gas to dip below a $1 in the foreseeable future in Arizona?" asked 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper.

"It would be wishful thinking," Vazquez replied. "I know a lot of people would like to see it go below a dollar. I don't think we will see that. It will go down but to reach a dollar, it just won't go that far."

And if it makes you feel any better, this time last year in Phoenix, we were paying $3.09 a gallon and right now, it's $2.28.