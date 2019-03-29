PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pensions. Across the country, fewer employers are offering them.
Now the federal government is making it easier for companies to stop issuing those monthly pension checks.
The Treasury Department recently issued a notice allowing employers to buy out current retirees from their pensions with a one-time lump-sum payment if the retiree agrees to it. That reverses recent rules that banned the practice over fears that lump-sum payments often shortchange seniors. Now advocates say the latest move is putting millions of people at risk.
[RELATED: It just became easier for employers to dump retirees' pensions]
Pensions provide a guaranteed monthly income for as long as an employee lives in retirement. The federal government insures them in case companies go bankrupt and cover more than 26 million people. However, since the 1980s, that number has been getting smaller and smaller as employers move away from pensions and opt for 401(k) accounts instead.
The reason? Pensions are expensive to maintain, and they're a significant liability for companies.
[WATCH: Pensions becoming less common]
So, should you take a payout? Experts say no because you don't have the advanced knowledge needed to evaluate your retirement needs.
And, you'll likely end up spending the lump sum while still in retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.