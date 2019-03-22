PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- When it comes to managing money, women may be making a crucial financial mistake that could cause them to become financially unstable.
So... who calls the shots when it comes to your family's finances?
According to a new report, women aren't making enough money moves on their own. In fact, 58 percent of surveyed women say they leave crucial long term financial choices up to their male partners.
That's according to a recent study from UBS Global Wealth Management. The study found only 23 percent of surveyed women in nine major countries take charge of long-term financial planning decisions.
And millennial women between the ages of 20 to 34 are even more likely to let men lead, with 56 percent of them passing on that responsibility to their partners.
Researchers say it's a bad habit that can set a woman back financially, especially if their spouse dies or they get divorced.
On the flip side, the same study found that a couple's long-term financial outlook improved when they worked together.
The study found that women reported higher confidence in their future, made less mistakes, and had less stress about money.
So, when it comes to money, it pays to have those tough money conversations with your partner.
Experts say stay involved, don't take the backseat and be willing to compromise.
