3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Thanksgiving and Christmas are still weeks away. But it's not too early to start thinking about booking your air travel.
Last year, 54 million people traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday and 112 million went out of town for Christmas and New Year's. And AAA is expecting just as many, if not more, holiday travelers this year.
"Start making those plans now. It's not too early," said Paula Twidale, of AAA Travel Services.
She says the best day for Thanksgiving travel is the Monday before the holiday. Or, if you're flexible, on Thanksgiving Day.
Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest.
The best dates to get the best deals on air travel is between Sept. 25 and Oct. 27.
"The average price is about $525 over Thanksgiving time," Twidale said. "You certainly could probably get a better price closer in, but you run the risk of limited inventory and maybe not the flight times you want or the best seats."
Experts say book now for Christmas as well. The sweet spot for buying flight tickets is Sept. 26 through Oct. 25, with prices lower on average between those dates than more advanced bookings.
"The 21st through 23rd is always busy with 22nd being the busiest day. The priciest day actually is the 26th, believe it or not. Dec. 24 being Christmas Eve that's actually a good day to travel."
And when it comes to holiday travel, AAA says the best thing to pack your patience.