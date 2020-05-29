PHOENIX (3TV /CBS 5) -- A wave of rental cars are expected to hit the used car market following Hertz' bankruptcy filing. Some of these vehicles will land on used car lots, while consumers are also able to buy former rentals directly through Hertz. Consumers may be able to get a good vehicle at a good price, but there are several things for drivers to consider before buying a former rental.

Consumer Reports' Jonathan Linkov says the first thing to keep in mind is that rental car companies often own vehicles with basic specifications, so potential buyers will likely not get many bells and whistles on a vehicle. Drivers should also ask about mileage and warranties.

"Rental cars are just going to have higher miles," Linkov told 3 On Your Side. "The average person drives a car between 10,000 and 12,000 miles, maybe 15,000 miles at the max. You may find a one year old rental car with 20,000 to 25,000 miles on it. That means the warranty will be up much quicker than the car you’re buying from the average person in your town or at a car dealership."

Linkov says in general, rental cars are well maintained, but said consumers should check the condition of the car before driving it off the lot.

"You want to give it a sniff test, for example. Does it smell like it’s musty, moldy, like it sat in an area that had a lot of moisture?" he said. "Look at the paint quality. You don’t have to be an expert. You can just feel if there’s ripples, you can see if the paint looks different between panels."

"If the tires are all different or one wheel looks really new and the others are scuffed up, it was probably in an accident, probably had some damage," Linkov added.

According to the Hertz car sales website, customers can return a vehicle withing seven days or 250 miles after buying it.

"A lot of the companies do give you the opportunity to turn it back in after five or six days," Linkov said. "That would be the perfect time to take it to your mechanic. Basically, you go in, you buy the car, but you take it and get it inspected. You have to make sure you can bring it back without any fees or problems."

There is a $200 cleaning fee for returned vehicles, according to the Hertz car sales website.