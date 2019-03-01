PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to treat yourself to a cruise? Then try to book in March.
Cruise lines traditionally have been more generous with added incentives and lower pricing during March.
According to www.dealnews.com, there were more cruise specials in March of 2018 than any other time of the year.
March is also a great time to stock up on frozen foods.
Because it's National Frozen Food Month, manufacturers slash their prices to entice you to try their product.
Deal News says Dole, Eggo, Green Giant and other big companies will all be offering deep discounts.
December is always the best time to buy gift cards, but March is the runner up.
DealNews says eBay is expected to have the best deals this month with iTunes, Lowes and Chipotle all offering gift card bargains.
Spring break is coming up and Summer will be here before you know it.
So, Luggage always goes on sale in March.
Dealnews says the best luggage deals are usually found on eBay, but major retailers will also slash luggage prices as well.
Get yourself some chocolate in March. Valentines is over and manufacturers try to keep their revenue going by dropping prices.
Things not to buy in March are Android phones, lingerie and spring clothing.
