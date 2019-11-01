3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - One of the best deals you'll find in early November is candy. Think about it. Halloween is over and retailers need to unload all that surplus candy.
According to dealnews.com, you'll be able to find candy discounted by as much as 50%.
[WATCH: What items are discounted during November]
Speaking of Halloween, you might as well prepare for next year by getting a costume now.
DealNews says you'll be able to put together an outfit for a fraction of what it will cost next year.
If you held off for back to school items, good job, because, in early November, you'll find deals. Backpacks and lunch boxes are usually on sale, which can be perfect for holiday gift-giving. And your kids can return to school in January to show off their new gear.
November is also the best month to stock up on baking supplies. There's a lot of cooking that goes on during the holiday season, and retailers want your business. That's why bakeware and supplies like flour and sugar are usually the cheapest during November.
On the flip side, here are some of the items you should not buy in November.
Winter clothing. They're always the cheapest right after the new year.
Don't buy exercise equipment in November either. Wait until January when it always goes on sale.
Don't buy jewelry in November. There are always better jewelry deals in December.