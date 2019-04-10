3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - April has some items at deep discounts during the month, according to Consumer Reports. One of those “smokin” deals are gas grills.
Consumer Reports says look for solid construction. For example, check the cart, wheels, lid and firebox.
Stainless steel carts with seamless construction and welded joints are always sturdier.
April is also a good time to buy a lawnmower. Consumer Reports says look for wheels that are the same size on the front as in the back because it will be easier to maneuver.
Time for a new pressure washer? April is the month to buy one.
Consumer Reports says if you're cleaning small decks or patio furniture, an electric model will do just fine.
Plus, they're quieter than gas models.
April is also a good time to replace your home windows. They not only make your home look better, but they can also be more energy efficient.
And finally, it's starting to heat up. So, stock up on sunscreen for the summer. It's usually the cheapest in April and remember that sunscreen remains effective for three years.
