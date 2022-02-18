PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 99% of suitcases that are checked land in baggage claim, right where they're supposed to, but some luggage bags are lost forever.

"The airlines try to find the original owner for these suitcases and these orphaned bags for 90 days. That's the industry standard. After that time, those items are forever abandoned, totally unclaimed, and so we work as a salvage partner for the airlines," said Jennifer Kritner, the vice president of retail and company culture at Unclaimed Baggage.

The thrift store in Alabama works with all major airlines and sells the stuff left behind in lost luggage. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent air travel consumer report, 170,390 of more than 37 million bags checked in November 2021 were mishandled. "You truly never know what you're going to find," Kritner said. "We've had mummified falcons and vacuum-sealed frogs."

The store is stocked with clothes, books, and electronics; the typical items travelers fly pack. There's an entire fine jewelry section, too. "Back in the 90s, we found this 40-carat natural emerald," Kritner said. It was rolled up in the toe of a sock.

The nearly 50,000 square foot store has become a tourist attraction, with more than a million people shopping there every year. It is stocked with 7,000 new items every day, and online, another 3,500 items are added weekly. "That fraction of 1% when there are millions of people traveling every single day really does add up," Kritner said.

Overall, one-third of everything that's discovered in suitcases is sold in the store or online, one-third is recycled, and one-third is donated through the Reclaimed for Good Foundation. For example, glasses are donated to Lions Club International, and suitcases are provided to children in foster care.

If an airline loses your luggage, the airline is responsible for compensating you for what was inside and any fees they charged you to transport the bag. Transportation officials say they're allowed to ask for receipts.