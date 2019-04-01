3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Rose Williams says she sure is glad she contacted 3 On Your Side.
"So, I called 3 On Your Side to get a resolution and I got it," she said.
In a previous report, Williams explained how she paid $1,458 to a weight loss company called Medifast.
It was a two-year agreement, and for that money, Williams was supposed to go to a Mesa location for weekly checkups including one-on-one nutritional coaching.
"I signed up because there were weekly visits with their health counselor, weigh-ins, body scans that gave you everything you needed to hear to keep you going," Williams told 3 On Your Side.
Williams says the money was well spent and with the help of exercise, she lost 65 pounds.
"Losing weight is hard work. Being disciplined is hard work," said Williams.
However, with less than a year left on her contract, Medifast decided to close down the location and to eliminate the on-site coaching visits.
Instead, clients like Williams would participate in video chats or even meet their nutritional coaches at someplace like a Starbucks.
But, Williams says that's not what she agreed to pay for and asked for the balance of the contract to be returned, which was $526.
"I said, 'You're shutting your doors. So, you owe me money,'" Williams remembers telling Medifast staff. “She said, 'We're not refunding any money.' I said you have an obligation."
So, 3 On Your Side got involved. The franchise owner for the Medifast location told us many clients are satisfied with the video chats and their new business model.
Regardless, at our request, the owner agreed to return the balance of the contract and credited Williams' bank account for $526.
Williams says she's not only glad to have the money back, but she's happy 3 On Your Side is here to help consumers like her.
"It's good to know that 3 On Your Side is there for people who need help,” Williams said. “3 On Your Side is a great resource."
The Medifast location was great to work with and the owners were very cooperative. Of course, 3 On Your Side appreciates that and the speedy resolution.
