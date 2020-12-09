PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Because of COVID-19, fewer consumers will be inside stores shopping for the holidays.
"Thieves know that more and more of us are shopping online these days. In fact, I think the predictions are this year about 60 maybe 65% of purchases will be made online," said Ken Colburn, a tech expert here in the Valley.
Colburn says with so many consumers shopping online; it's the perfect opportunity for scammers to dupe you when it comes to deliveries you might be expecting.
"We've seen these shipping, fake shipping emails for years," said Colburn.
It turns out, scammers are once again emailing out countless fake shipping notices like the one that Colburn showed us. In the email, Colburn points to an attachment that contains a virus. Clicking on it could allow the scammer to steal your personal information.
"If it says it's from FedEx or Amazon, UPS, and there's an attachment, it's a scam. They don't do that," Colburn said.
The fake notices sometimes include misspellings and bad grammar. And Colburn says they may use the logo of major shipping companies like FedEx, UPS, Amazon, or DHL to convince you it's real.
"The link click allows them to take you to what looks like maybe UPS, FedEx or Amazon's website, and once you're there, they can try a couple of things, if it's Amazon they can try to trick you into putting your Amazon credentials in, username and password, and they can take over your account."
FedEx, UPS, and DHL all have warnings about the shipping scams. In fact, Amazon warns on its website: "Don't open any attachments or click any links from suspicious emails or text messages."
Colburn adds, "It's all social engineering, and they're going to take advantage of people's desires to make sure they get these packages."
If you get a fraudulent email, say from Amazon, forward that email to the retailer so they can stop it. If you get a fraudulent text, do the same thing with your phone, forward it to 7726, which spells out spam. That way, your carrier will stop that text from going to other consumers.