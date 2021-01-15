PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - The annual Consumer Electronics Show went virtual this year because of the pandemic, and it's no surprise that COVID-19 is driving a lot of the new technology on display.
"[The pandemic] has changed our relationship with technology," Connie Guglielmo, the editor in chief at CNET said.
A theme that emerged from the show was touchless technology, which included an LG InstaView refrigerator that has microphones and speakers. Just ask it to open its doors, and it will.
"This trend toward touchless technology started, in a way, with mobile payment apps," Guglielmo said. "Not a lot of uptake of this option. Good adoption, but not massive. Well, that’s going to completely change now because nobody wants to touch anything."
There has also been a huge investment in personal health technology.
"Things like next generation masks that have built-in microphones so you don’t have to lift up the bottom to make sure you’re being heard when you’re talking on your phone," Guglielmo told 3 On Your Side. "And we saw a prototype from Razer. It's an N95-quality mask that has sensors built in that can test your air quality inside your mask. It can let you know when it’s time to change your filter. It has a built in UV light to disinfect the mask itself."
The Razer mask is not available to purchase, and there's no word on what the price tag would be.
"The key of course to all of this technology is making it affordable, economical, and able to be produced at scale," Guglielmo said.
Other highlights from the show include LG's transparent TV and a robot that uses UV light to attack bacteria and viruses.