3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - When Dale Shephard gets into his 30-year-old Nissan, it’s kind of like being reunited with a long, lost relative.
"It's been a nightmare because, for the longest time, I didn't even know where my car even was," Shephard told 3 On Your Side.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report from last year, Shepard explained how he hired a mobile mechanic by the name of Alonzo Lopez.
[PREVIOUS STORY: 'Mobile mechanic' keeps customer's Nissan for 14 months]
Lopez was supposed to make some minor repairs to the Nissan and took the car with him to work on it. But instead, Shephard says Lopez kept and hid the sports car for two years.
"I assumed that it was headed to Mexico and that it was in pieces and I'd never see it again," Shephard recently told us.
In that first report, 3 On Your Side discovered paperwork that connected Lopez to his dad's repair shop in south Phoenix.
So, we went there for answers. But, the father said the missing car wasn't his problem and that it had to be sorted out between his son and Shephard.
"I have a small piece of advice for you,” Harper told the father. “Just give the car back.”
"I don't have nothing to do with it," the man replied.
"But, tell your son to give the car back and then this whole thing just goes away and you won't be seeing me anymore, how's that?” Harper asked.
"That's great because I want to see you,” the man replied. "You're a great reporter."
Well, following our visit, the car never was returned. But it was discovered the car was sitting in a south Phoenix residential lot baking in the sun the entire time. The lot was fenced off with large security dogs.
Shephard sued to gain possession of his car and won. And just recently, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helped tow and return Shephard’s prized possession.
"Why in the world would he (mobile mechanic) even keep your car?” Harper asked.
"That's the million dollar question," Shephard said shaking his head.
Shephard says he's happy to have his Nissan back. He took it to another mechanic to get the car running again and is thrilled to be behind the wheel driving it.
"It took a little getting used to again but I think I’m back in the saddle again," Shephard said laughing.
3 On Your Side tried contacting the mobile mechanic and his father this time around. But, we were unsuccessful.
As for Shephard, he tells us he has spent around $20,000 in legal fees getting his car back. However, he says it was worth every penny.
