AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Amber Leffew says she is thrilled knowing a brand-new washing machine was recently delivered to her home. “I mean we've been dealing with this since January, so we are extremely happy," she told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Amber explained how her $449 Insignia washing machine that she bought from Best Buy leaked all over her floor for unexplained reasons. Even after Best Buy swapped out the appliance for another one, she says the second Insignia machine leaked as well. Amber told us this in that first report. "I was doing laundry and I walk in and I walk on water. So, there's water all over the floor the first week."

As a result, Amber says she's been walking her dirty clothes over to her mom's house next door for months just to do laundry while Best Buy kept telling Amber this: “Since coronavirus is here, there is not much we can do. We can put it on hold. It would take a month or two to get someone back out here."

But things started to move after 3 On Your Side got involved. I got a hold of Best Buy and the retailer agreed to take back Amber's leaking washer and they even replaced it with new, upgraded LG washing machine with no questions asked.

The machine is more expensive than the Insignia washer that was replaced, but Best Buy ate the difference. “Very thankful for them (Best Buy) to do that for us. They didn’t have to do that for us and they did so we are very thankful for that," a smiling Amber said.

Amber says she's eager to see how her new appliance works and says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side. “Oh my gosh, Gary Harper, you are a lifesaver. If anyone needs to get anything done, we're going to send them your way," Amber said.

I have to say Best Buy was great to work with. They were very responsive to 3 On Your Side’s request for help and replacing the washing machine with an upgraded model is certainly appreciated.