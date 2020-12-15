PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- 3 On Your Side has an update on a Phoenix woman who was the victim of $10,000 in fraudulent charges. Following our involvement, look at what happened.
"This is just exciting. I can't put it into words," Iyanna Nunn said.
Nunn says she's basically speechless. Why? She has $10,000 back in her bank account.
"It wouldn't have happened if I didn't get a hold of you guys, so I thank you very much," said Nunn.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Nunn explained how the Arizona Department of Economic Security deposited a lump sum of around $13,557 onto her Bank of America debit card. The money was back payments that the agency owed her.
"So, it was a big blessing to get that lump sum. And two days later, it was gone," Nunn said.
Thieves hacked into Nunn's account and racked up more than 30 fraudulent charges for over $10,000. The transactions were at luxury retailers like Elizabeth Arden and Nordstrom. And there was one purchase at Luis Vuitton for more than $4,850. Nunn filed a police report and disputed the charges with Bank of America.
"I'm hoping that you guys will be able to help me. I was really depending on Bank of America to help me. Unfortunately, they've been no help. I've been calling them every day," Nunn said.
I asked Bank of America to investigate the fraudulent charges, and they did. Just a few days later, the bank reversed all those transactions and returned over $10,000 to Nunn's account.
"It's pretty much a miracle. I didn't think I'd ever get my money back, and because of you guys, I got all my money back."
Bank of America was very responsive, and I certainly appreciate the quick resolution. As you can imagine, this 3 On Your Side viewer says her holidays will be a lot better now.