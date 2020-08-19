PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- We have a happy update from a previous 3 On Your Side story from earlier this month. Phoenix resident Wendy Sticht now has all of her money back from Princess Cruises. "I'm still amazed," she said.

Wendy paid the cruise line $5,165.46 for an overseas cruise. However, Princess canceled it due to the coronavirus threat, which was fine with Wendy. "I have lung issues,” she said. “So, if I get the coronavirus, I'm done. I'm history. There's no way I would survive."

However, instead of getting all her money back, Wendy says Princess gave only a partial refund and shorted her around $750.

Wendy says she's been complaining to Princess for 5 months to return the $750, but has gotten nowhere.

Frustrated, she contacted 3 On Your Side for help. "I contacted Gary Harper. It was a friend of mine that said to contact you," she said.

I asked Princess to look into Wendy's partial refund. After all, they're the ones that canceled the trip. Once they investigated the matter, they immediately returned nearly $750 back to her credit card. "I'm very happy,” Wendy said. “I don't think I would have gotten my money back without 3 On Your Side.

A big thank you to Princess Cruises for the speedy resolution. They never indicated what the reason behind the partial refund. Regardless, Wendy says her cruising days are not over. She plans to take one next year.