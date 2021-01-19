PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Howard Kamarata says thanks to 3 On Your Side; he has a check for around $625. "3 On Your Side really came through for me," Kamarata said, smiling. "It's great because I don't have to worry about it anymore."

In a recent 3 On Your Side report, Kamarata explained how his air conditioner broke down. When he called his home warranty company, American Home Shield, they told him to call one of their licensed contractors to repair the unit. But, the response he got wasn't good.

"I called the contractor up, and he said we're slammed. I can't get anyone out there for two weeks. So, I called American Home Shield again."

According to Kamarata, American Home Shield told him to find a repair company on his own, and they would reimburse him for the repair charges. He did, but after paying nearly $625 to fix his AC, Howard says American Home Shield won't reimburse him.

"This was back in August when you got it fixed," 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked. "Correct," Kamarata replied. "They keep giving me the runaround."

I asked American Home Shield to look into the issue. Once they did, they sent me a statement saying, "We sincerely apologize for the frustration that Mr. Kamarata experienced and are pleased to share that his reimbursement is being processed in full for the requested amount."

And with that, American Home Shield sent Kamarata a check for $625. "It was incredible. I couldn't do it in six months, and you guys did it in one day."