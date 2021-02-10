PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ronda Updegraff is not happy at all with Norwegian Cruise Line. "I am in total disagreement with them in not returning my money," Ronda told 3 On Your Side.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Ronda explained how she and her husband purchased an overseas cruise for April of last year. But then the pandemic hit. "So we canceled that cruise," Ronda said.
Ronda and her husband agreed to take credit for a future cruise in 2021. But once again, because of COVID, the cruise was canceled. This time by Norwegian.
But instead of returning the $7,800 purchase, like the couple thought, Norwegian said they would apply all the money to a future cruise in 2022. "They know they're probably going to go under and go bankrupt, and they don't have to do anything. It protects them, but it gives zero protection for consumers."
Even after 3 On Your Side asked Norwegian to consider a refund, it declined to do so, saying under their Peace of Mind Policy, Ronda and her husband can use the credit next year. "They keep putting us into this perpetual cruise credit for years and years. How many years is this perpetual cruise credit going to go on?"
Because Ronda had purchased travel insurance from a company called Aon Travel, she filed a claim because she was unemployed due to the pandemic. Ronda says the policy guarantees a full refund due to unemployment.
But after two months of sending in proof of her unemployment, Aon Travel hasn't returned her $7,800. In an email to 3 On Your Side, Aon Travel said, "We are actively engaging all parties to the claim and working toward a resolution in accordance with the policy purchased." But Ronda believes Aon is simply delaying payment. "It's pretty plain and simple. I lost my job; you guys know it. It's covered under your insurance plan. You should payout."
Aon Travel never did explain to 3 On Your Side why it's taking so long about giving this couple their money back. But once they make a decision, I'll let you know.