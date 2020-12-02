PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ali Bralley and her husband Damien say they're pretty happy with 3 On Your Side. "Square did return about 75% of the funds that were stolen, which is great," Ali told 3 On Your Side.
In a previous report, Ali explained how she and her husband's off-road vehicle shop was ripped off for close to $20,736.32. The money was revenue generated from credit card sales using a mobile payment system called Square. But a cyber scammer was able to tap into the business' Square account and steal the couple's money.
"Somebody at some point hacked into our system account, deleted our bank information, and added their own bank information. All went undetected to us. All of those deposits went to them."
Ali believes more than 200 deposits totaling $20,736.32 was fraudulently transferred to the scammer. And according to Ali, she couldn't get Square to investigate.
"After about a week and a half of us trying, we reached out to Gary Harper, and things started happening."
I asked Square to look into the matter, and they did. It took a while, but their security team was able to locate those fraudulent transfers and successfully returned $14,006.12 to Ali and her husband's Square account.
It only happened, they say, because of 3 On Your Side. "Absolutely, and I would strongly suggest anyone do it (contact 3 On Your Side) if they're having an issue. Her husband, Damien, agreed, saying, "Yeah, we really appreciate everything that you did."
Remember, though, the couple believes $20,736.32 was stolen and received $14,006 back. So, where is the remaining $6,000?
According to Square, $6,000 was actually fraudulent sales transactions performed by the scammer and were not legitimate sales owed to the Bralleys.
In a statement, Square tells 3 On Your Side:
"Our team reports that some of the $20,000 wasn't actually real sales; there were transactions processed by the fraudulent actor while the unauthorized account access took place. The Bralleys' earned funds have been fully restored."
Square maintains it is confident all the money was rightfully returned.