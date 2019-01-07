3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - "I mean this was, this was justice," an ecstatic Eric Mayer told 3 On Your Side.
Mayer is thrilled because he just recently received a check in the mail for $948. It's money he says he only received because of 3 On Your Side’s involvement.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Mayer explained how he discovered he was accidentally paying his satellite bill twice and didn't notice the duplicate payments for months until he had overpaid by more than around $900.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Duplicate billing has Phoenix man paying DirectTV twice]
"It just slipped,” he told us. “I just never caught on that we were making double payments."
According to Mayer, the mistake happened when he began to automatically pay his DirecTV bill using his credit card, not knowing the exact same bill was also being automatically paid on his wife's credit card statement.
"Truth be told, I should have looked closer," Mayer told us.
He says he's been battling nearly a year to convince DirecTV to return the $900 payments but says no one would listen to him.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we got a hold of AT&T which owns DirecTV.
"We contacted Gary Harper and he said he was going to get on it by contacting the (company’s) office of the president," said Mayer.
AT&T not only looked into the issue for 3 On Your Side, but they also mailed Mayer a check for $948.
"Gary Harper was the catalyst that got everything moving because it wasn't going to be from us," Mayer said smiling.
3 On Your Side wants to thank AT&T for the speedy resolution. They were great to work with and we appreciate it.
