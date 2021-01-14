PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- David Robbins and his family have nearly $20,000 back in their pockets. "We received about $19,500; that makes me feel better than a sharp stick in the eye for sure." Things may be better now, but that's not how it was in 2019.

Back then, Robbins and several other consumers sat down with 3 On Your Side and explained how a licensed contractor named Danny Meador took thousands of dollars for various home remodeling jobs and disappeared.

"He's got $90,000 of my money right now," Joseph Malinconico said.

"I'm a landscaper, and Danny owes me a little over $33,000," James Hussey added.

As for Robbins, he says he had to pay another licensed contractor to finish his backyard project along with some home remodeling because David Meador walked off with his $19,500.

"After Danny Meador construction walked off the job. We ended up finding another contractor who was willing to pick up where they left off. And we were able to finish the project putting in a garage putting in a sunroom, a new master bedroom, a new master bathroom, and a big outdoor patio for kids to play on."

In 3 On Your Side's first report, Danny Meador explained in an email that:

We have closed the business and are currently working with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors to surrender our license and accelerate these homeowners’ access to the Residential Recovery Fund.

And that's exactly what happened. After the Arizona Registrar of Contractors investigated Robbins complaint along with a dozen other consumers who say they were ripped off by Danny Meador, the agency doled out a total of $200,000 in compensation from their recovery fund, including Robbins.

"The fact that we were able to finish the project and then get the money back from the Registrar of Contractors after we were all finished. It is nice to replenish some of the money that we had to take out of own personal savings because of this." Robbins says he's grateful for the money and to 3 On Your Side for exposing their problems.

"The fact that 3 On Your side took this seriously came out your house, listened to our story, walkthrough and filmed our home, gave me the confidence and the understanding that yes this is something that's worth pursuing this is somebody is taking this seriously enough if a local news organization can take this seriously I take this seriously on my own behalf.

Again, this is why 3 On Your Side always recommends hiring a licensed contractor, because if things go wrong, you stand a good chance of getting your money back from the state's recovery fund.