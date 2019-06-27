GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Glendale woman who had an out-of-control TV and Internet bill that she couldn't resolve on her own turned to 3 On Your Side for help.
It was a messy situation, but in the end it all was sorted out.
"I'm just glad it's over, I just am."
Things have really turned around since Christine Collins was featured in a 3 On Your Side report.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Glendale woman 'unplugged' over $925 bundling bill]
"Oh, yes, a big change! My bill's knocked down to nothing for CenturyLink, which was wonderful, and DirecTV got me on the right track," said Collins. "I'm just thrilled; I'm just really happy."
In a previous report, Christine explained that she was having big problems with CenturyLink along with DirecTV and it was stressing her out.
[WATCH: Glendale woman fights $925 bundling bill with CenturyLink, DirecTV]
"I just can't do it anymore," she had said.
Collins' husband died nearly a year ago, which left her looking for cheaper TV service.
At the time, her provider, CenturyLink, recommended that she switch to a company that they have a relationship with, DirectTV.
But making the transition created a billing mix-up that Collins couldn't figure out, and she was having a tough time getting any answers.
“Gradually, my bill kept going up a little more," she said.
Due to fees and penalties for not paying her growing, monthly bill, Collins' balance eventually reached a staggering $925.
As a result, her TV and Internet service were cut off.
"I'm tired, and I don't want to deal with stuff like this," said Collins. "This is ridiculous; I don't even know what I'm supposed to be doing."
3 On Your Side got a hold of CenturyLink which looked into the matter for us.
They wound up zeroing out Collins's bill. As for DirecTV, they restored her service. So now, she's back up and running.
Collins says her billing fiasco has been a complete nightmare, but she credits 3 On Your Side for getting it straightened out.
"I was very happy, and you guys did such a good job"
CenturyLink and DirecTV were very responsive and quick to fix this issue, and the 3 On Your Side team certainly appreciates that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.