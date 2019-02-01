TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Tempe residents tell 3 On Your Side that they received a notice on their front door claiming they had a package to pick up. And, on the front of that notice, there's a number to call.
3 On Your Side has warned you about these so-called notices in the past. As it turns out, the notices are nothing more than a cleverly disguised sales solicitation aimed at getting your attention. And apparently the notices are working.
The issue was brought to 3 On Your Side’s attention back in September when we spoke to a Valley woman named Jae Herron. She shops online rather frequently and has packages delivered all the time.
“It’s convenience. It does come to your house and you don't have to go pick it up and go and put it in your car,” Herron said.
So, when she came out of her front door and found a notice saying "sorry we missed you" from a company called "Valley Delivery," it got her attention.
“I saw this notice and I said 'Oh I have a notice' and it said '2nd attempt' and I thought oh I wonder what it is.”
Herron says she called the number on the notice and that's when felt something wasn't quite right. “And, then they proceeded to ask me for my date of birth and I said no,” Herron told us.
Herron says she then grew even more suspicious as the representative from Valley Delivery kept asking more personal questions.
“I wouldn't answer her questions, she got very irate and told me I was rude. She spun it back on me and hung up on me.”
3 On Your Side got involved and we saw on the back of the notice in fine print, it states "... any contact information you provide through calling the number listed on the front of this card may be used by Valley Delivery ... for marketing."
So, we called the number for a better explanation. We wanted to know are they a delivery service or not??
"I have some homeowners that have contacted me about a mysterious note on their front door they don't know exactly what that is,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked the representative who answered the phone.
"Oh, you know, maybe I can have someone else call you. Is there a contact number for you," she asked.
We provided our contact information, but no one from the company called us back.
However, we did discover that Valley Delivery also goes by different names, including Nu Home.
According to the Better Business Bureau, those companies were told to "modify misleading advertising practices."
Herron says she didn’t fall for it and hopes others won't either.
“So there's no package. And, that makes me very weary that their are companies out there that are tricking people."
Now, all of this brings us back to the more recent notices that were delivered to Tempe neighborhoods.
3 On Your Side called the number on the front and a woman who answered said they actually did have a “free” package that they wanted to deliver.
But when they deliver that freebie, they’re also at your home to sell products and additional services.
