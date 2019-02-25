3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - 3 On Your Side has talked about balance billing before. That's when doctors or medical facilities demand that you pay the balance that the insurance company did not cover. Well, now, because of a new law, there may be some help.
People who have gone through the ordeal of balance billing say it's stressful and financially devastating.
In previous reports, 3 On Your Side viewers explained how they were victims of balance billing.
Balance billing is when you're billed the out of network difference for what your insurance company did not pay.
"Panic! I don't have $9,000 to pay for something that like,” said Carrie Wallinger.
For Wallinger, she was stuck with a $9,000 medical bill for hand surgery, the portion not paid to the surgeon by her insurance company.
It was a bill she couldn’t do anything about.
"It feels like repeatedly beating your head against the wall,” Wallinger said.
However, a new Arizona law went into effect in January of this year that should help soften the balance billing or surprise billing blow.
Congresswoman Debbie Lesko spearheaded it while she was a was an Arizona state senator.
“I knew this was an on-going problem. I had seen reports that the media had done of different patients through no fault of their own were getting these surprise medical bills,” said Lesko.
With the new law, Lesko says victims of this "surprise" billing will no longer have to fight the issue on their own.
“The Arizona Department of Insurance will facilitate a phone call between the patient, the insurance company and the doctors and right there and then over the phone, they are going to try and settle the bill so the patient is not out any money,” said Lesko.
But the law is so new, it hasn't even been utilized yet. That's because it will help consumers who were balance billed after Jan. 1, and some of those medical bills haven't even been processed by insurance companies yet.
However, when they are, Lesko says the new law should help.
“It is definitely in effect, and I'm so excited that my surprise medical bills bill to help patients is finally in effect,” said Lesko.
