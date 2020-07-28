GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- We have an update tonight on a Glendale woman who says she was trying to do a $3,782 balance transfer between two credit cards. But somehow, that $3,782 wound up missing.

Here's the latest: Sharleen Goodell says she can now breathe a sigh of relief and says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side. "I tried everything for months and I couldn’t get anywhere," Sharleen said. “It's a relief off my mind you know?"

Sharleen's problem started way back in February, and she just recently contacted 3 On Your Side for some help. “I said I am so frustrated. I don't know what else to do. I've got to do something. No one else is listening to me."

Sharleen accepted a balance transfer offer from Citi Bank. The offer was to pay off an existing credit card balance at zero percent interest.

So, Sharleen had Citi Bank forward a check for $3,782 to her Discover card account. But Sharleen says the money never made it to Discover. "It's just been back and forth and back and forth."

The $3,782 may have been lost, but Sharleen was still on the hook for paying it off. So, 3 On Your Side asked Citi Bank and Discover to investigate. They found out Discover actually received the money but there was no place to put the check because Sharleen doesn't have a Discover card account like she thought. “You know, no one ever told me that,” she said. “I couldn't ever get that out of them until Gary Harper got involved and he got it all figured out."

At 3 On Your Side's request, Discover returned the $3,782 check back to Citi Bank, meaning the issue is completely resolved and that Sharleen is done with balance transfers. “It's a real big relief. Gary Harper nailed it."

This is a good reminder to always know how many credit cards you have and with what financial institutions they're from. It can sometimes get confusing and that's what happened in this case.