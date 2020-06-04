AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Omar Ortega has been missing $1,000 since March. But not anymore. “I'm just very grateful that you got involved because like I said, I've been dealing with this for two months," Omar said. "The issue was just finding where the funds were and who had the money and to track it."
Omar operates a company that's the official timekeeper for certain marathons and running events. In one recent event, Omar was required to pay the Maricopa County Department of Transportation a $1,000 refundable bond since participants would be running on county roads. But, when it came time for that refund, there was a glitch.
Maricopa County sent it back to Omar's Wells Fargo business account, which he had just closed. As a result, Wells Fargo said it didn't have the money and Maricopa County was saying the same thing. “It was quite frustrating. I knew that either Wells Fargo or MCDOT had the money. It was just finding out who had the money," he said.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved. We asked Wells Fargo and the Maricopa County Department of Transportation to track down Omar's money. And they did.
Turns out, because Omar's business account at Wells Fargo was closed, the bank kicked the thousand dollars back to Maricopa County which was unaware it actually had the money.
In this statement, a County spokesman says, "The Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is happy to report Mr. Ortega’s refund was located..."
It goes on to say, "Once we confirmed the credit, MCDOT (The County) was able to swiftly refund his money.
And with that, Omar immediately had a $1,000 check in his hands. "And you got involved and within 24 hours they found the funds and now I got my money. Now, I can put this in the past and try to move forward." Maricopa County along with Wells Fargo were great to work with. At my request, they were eager to find that money and they did.
Here is the complete statement from Maricopa County:
The Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is happy to report Mr. Ortega’s refund was located and provided to him this week. MCDOT originally refunded Mr. Ortega’s money on March 31 only to learn a month later he had closed that account. This created an unusual situation where the money stayed with the banks for an extended period of time. Once we confirmed the credit, MCDOT was able to swiftly refund his money.