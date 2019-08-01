3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - When Linda Spriggs walks around her horse property, she finally has a smile on her face. “Thanks to 3 On Your Side, it got finished or otherwise I think I'd just be looking at dirt," Spriggs told 3 On Your Side.
Actually, you might recall that Linda had been looking at just dirt.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, she explained how she hired a company called Ironhorse Welding owned by Jose Flores.
She paid him $4,600 up front to put in some horse stalls and a fenced-in arena.
But nearly 8 months later, hardly any work had been done. And Ironhorse employees never seemed to show up.
When 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper confronted some of Flores’ employees while on Spriggs’ property, they didn’t know much about why the project has dragged out for 8 months. “Please don't film me, please," one employee says. “Where's Jose?” Harper asked. "He's not around here,” the man replied and tells us to call him.
We do, and Jose eventually contacted 3 On Your Side and promised to finish the job.
Remember, Linda has been waiting 8 long months for a project that was supposed to be finished in just a few weeks. After our involvement, she says progress really took off. "Absolutely, when I spoke with Gary Harper, I was very hopeful," Linda said.
Jose Flores promised 3 On Your Side that he'd make Linda's horse project a priority and he did.
Within a few weeks, the covered horse stalls were in, the gates were installed and the entire fenced-in horse arena was complete.
Linda says she's thrilled. “Without 3 On Your Side, it wouldn't have happened and I know that for a fact," she said.
