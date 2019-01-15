3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - An Arizona homeowner says his solar panels seemed to short out whenever it rained or got wet. For six months, the solar company has been saying it would replace the panels and they finally did once 3 On Your Side got involved.
Following a recent 3 On Your Side report, a solar company called Tesla wasted no time making things right by roping off a Goodyear home and installing new solar panels.
"They are replacing the panels as we speak," said Jeff Heimburger.
He says he had been waiting months for Tesla to replace his solar panels that were malfunctioning and at times, just not producing solar energy. But he says once 3 On Your Side intervened, things changed.
"After Channel 3 got involved, they actually did what they said they were going to do in the first place," said Heimburger.
In a recent 3 On Your Side report, Heimburger explained how his solar panels would stop working whenever it rained and became wet.
The panels were initially installed by a company called SolarCity but the company was bought out by Tesla, which is known for manufacturing electric cars.
According to Heimburger, Tesla contacted him six months ago telling him his solar usage was acting up and that they needed to replace his panels to fix the issue.
Heimburger says Tesla was on to something because, remember, he says it seemed like the panels would short out when they were wet and would stop producing.
And even though the system wasn't working, Heimburger complained to 3 On Your Side that he was still forced to make his $160 lease payments for those faulty solar panels.
Frustrated with waiting for his new solar panels for six months, Heimburger contacted 3 On Your Side and we got a hold of Tesla. Within days the company sent out a crew and installed new, working solar panels.
Heimburger says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"I think there would be zero resolution until you guys got involved," he said.
Tesla was great to work with on this one. By the way, 45 solar panels were removed and replaced with 40 more efficient panels and everything seems to be working.
