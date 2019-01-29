(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -- 3 On Your Side has an update about a Valley woman who was recently scammed out of $1,000. That scam that almost put Shela West out on the street, but thanks to an extreme act of kindness, things are turning around for her.
3 On Your Side recently visited West at the apartment complex she just moved into to see how she was doing since our last news report.
"I never had to deal with this before ever, ever."
In that report, West explained how she was duped out $1,000 by a scammer who was posing as a homeowner for a rental house that she found listed on Craigslist.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Alert: Avoiding rental scams (Jan. 22, 2019)]
After wiring the conman all that money, West moved in, only to find out the scammer wasn't the homeowner at all and had nothing to do with the home.
"I was mad; I was angry, upset, crying worried, [wondering] where am I going to stay."
The night that news report aired, a man who wants to remain anonymous contacted 3 On Your Side saying he wanted to help West out.
"This was different," he said. "I don't know what it was. I watched it. I started recording' something told me we needed to help the lady."
And help he did, generously donating out of his own pocket to help a woman he's never met.
Which brings us back to 3 On Your Side’s visit with West.
"When your story ran, a lot of people saw what happened to you, and there was one gentleman in particular who contacted 3 On Your Side. And he wants to remain anonymous, but he told me to give you this envelope. And I want you to take a peek in there and tell me what you see,” Harper told West.
“Holy [expletive deleted]! Oh, wow that's a lot. For reals?," West said, stunned. "Oh my God, he's so sweet."
It's money West says she desperately needs. Not only is she living week to week financially, but she's also dealing with a foot infection that's left her in a medical boot.
West counted out the $100 bills to find that the generous good Samaritan had given her the $1,000 she lost to the scammer.
"Thank you so much! Oh my God, I’m gonna cry."
West says when you think about it, the entire ordeal is unreal. It was a scammer she never met who stole $1,000 from her. And in the end, it was a 3 On Your Side viewer she has never met who made her whole again.
"I was glad we could help, and I'm glad this viewer stepped up to kind of make things different,” Harper said.
“And thank you, again. Thank you! Thank you! I mean God, thanks! It's unbelievable."
3 On Your Side appreciates the anonymous donor and his wife who helped West, as well as all of our viewers who give of their time, talents and money to help people in need.
