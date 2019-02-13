3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Linda Hofmann is all smiles these days.
“I'm feeling great!" Hoffman told 3 On Your Side.
It's a far cry from when she first spoke to us.
In a previous news report, Hoffman told us she was frustrated waiting to hear from a company that she paid to make some new countertops.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Fountain Hills senior citizen says she paid for countertops that never showed up]
“It's stressful when you think someone is going to call you and they don't and you keep waiting,” she said.
Hoffman explained how she hired a company called Custom Marble Products and paid them nearly $1,300 as a down payment to fabricate new kitchen and bathroom countertops.
"I found out later that it was cashed very quickly,” she said. “I think it was cashed the day he came out."
And, although she ordered the countertops in early November, they never arrived and Hoffman says she couldn't get a hold of anyone from the company for an explanation.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved. When we did, Custom Marble Products said Linda's order was simply misplaced and fell through cracks.
After apologizing, the company agreed to return all $1,300 back to Hoffman, which she just recently received in the mail.
“Nothing happened before 3 On Your Side got involved and I waited and waited and waited. I just got tired of waiting and then when 3 On Your Side got involved it (the refund) was so quick!" said Hoffman.
Hoffman says she couldn't be any happier and says her refund only happened because of 3 On Your Side.
“I appreciate so much what 3 On Your Side did for me to help me get my money back,” Hoffman said. “I can now get my countertops done (by another company)."
