Update: Ford fixes Wittmann woman's faulty door latch

3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) -- Franklin feels a lot safer driving her 2016 Ford Fusion and she credits 3 On Your Side.

“Well, I think it's great trying to make these big corporations listen to the little people."

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Franklin explained how her driver side door wouldn't latch, and that was a huge safety issue.

"I have to hold the door shut. The door flies open at corners."

Franklin was right. Our cameras caught her door opening again and again and again.

Wittmann Ford owner frustrated with door latch problem Franklin says it's an ongoing problem and 3 On Your Side caught it all on camera several times.

"I mean, it's not normal to be driving down Grand Avenue and your door fly open."

Turns out, Ford issued a recall for faulty door latches back in March. However, Franklin says she called nearly a half dozen Ford dealerships which, all claimed the new and improved door latches were not available.

But, after 3 On Your Side got involved, that changed.

Ford immediately rushed not one new latch, but a total of four new latches to Franklin’s nearest dealer to be installed.

As a result, all four doors, including the driver's side door, close and latch securely, particularly when she turns.

Kimberly says she sure is glad she contacted 3 On Your Side.

"I am because I would still be staying at home or driving with my door flying open."

"I just hope other people that they make these latches available to."