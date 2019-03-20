3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - An Apache Junction man says a major shipping company lost his precious items. That shipping company says they conducted an "exhaustive" yearlong search for the lost goods and have finally reached a conclusion.
"It’s been going on for a year and a half now, waiting for some results to either get the videos back or some closure," Bob Little said.
For the last 14 months, Little has wondered whatever happened to his videotapes he mailed out across the country.
The videos were of his wife Cindy, who died from cancer years ago.
"This is a picture of Cindy and I (sic) when we were dating. I was in the military," Little said.
Last summer, in a previous 3 On Your Side report, Little explained how he wanted to preserve the photos and videos of his wife digitally.
So, he went online and found a Tennessee company called Southtree that claimed they could transfer old videos and pictures on to a digital platform. Southtree then sent Little bar codes and pre-addressed shipping labels to mail out two boxes.
Little said dropped off all those videos and pictures at the mailbox. The postal service acknowledges they did receive all his goods, but once the postal service handed it over to FedEx, that's when the mystery begins.
It's a mystery because while Southtree says it received one of the boxes, the other box containing those precious videos never did arrive.
"Somehow it got lost in the shuffle or something," said Little.
3 On Your Side got involved and we asked FedEx to investigate and track the lost box.
A full year later, FedEx just wrapped up its investigation telling us an email:
“Unfortunately, our scanning records do not show that the shipment ever entered our network."
As a sign of goodwill, FedEx says it's sending Bob a check for $100.
“So, they offered to send me a check for $100 for all my videos and photos that got lost,” said Little.
“A 100 bucks?” asked Harper.
“A $100 for it must have been six or eight videotapes and a lot of photographs as their way of apologizing for losing it I guess or trying to make things right for losing all my videos," said Little.
Little says he can only chuckle — $ 100 for several years’ worth of memories that can never be captured again.
"How does $100 sit with you knowing that these are precious memories of your deceased wife, that they're lost, you'll never see them again?” asked Harper.
“Yeah, $100 is pretty sad. That's a pretty sad representation of anything. I asked for more and they're like, this is the best we can offer you. It's pretty sad that I lost all my videos. The final result is them offering $100," said Little.
And to make matters worse, FedEx tells 3 On Your Side that they mailed out that $100 check two weeks ago. But now the check seems to be missing because it never arrived either.
The following statement from FedEx was sent to 3 On Your Side Tuesday, March 5, 2019:
“We regret this happened. We conducted exhaustive searches, and we reached out to the video services company to try to find Mr. Little’s shipment. Unfortunately, our scanning records do not show that the shipment ever entered our network. We have resolved the shipping claim with the company and are providing additional assistance to Mr. Little as a goodwill gesture.”
