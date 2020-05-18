LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Randy Bryce isn’t thrilled with the decision recently made by American Express. "Uh, no. I'm not exactly happy with it," he told 3 On Your Side.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Randy explained how he believed the credit card company owed him $200 over a promotion but wasn't paying up.

“Spend so much on their credit card within the time frame and they give you some money back," Randy said of the promotion.

According to the promotion, if consumers like Randy applied for one of their credit cards and charged $1,000 in 3 months or less, they'd be rewarded with a $200 credit. Randy did. In fact, he says participated in the program at least 3 times over the past several years using different AMEX cards and says he always received his $200. But this time, he says he can't get his money. "Well, American Express decided to deny the $200 cash back in the promotion."

American Express investigated the issue at our request. Turns out, Randy participated in the program too many times which disqualified him.

In an email to 3 On Your Side, AMEX says the promotions have "caps" and "restrictions." But Randy says he’s not buying it. "Just sounds a little fishy."

Well, not exactly. AMEX went on to say, “In instances when a consumer previously qualified for and received a welcome offer, they may not be eligible for such offers in the future."

Randy says he doesn't agree with the decision, but says he's glad 3 On Your Side was able to get answers that he's been trying to get for months.

"Oh sure! I appreciated the help because I couldn't get (American Express) management, and you got management in New York to talk to. So, I appreciate that."

You have to remember promotions almost always have rules and disclaimers that have to be followed. As for Randy, he says if he doesn't qualify anymore then American Express should simply stop sending him the promotion.

