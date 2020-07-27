PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the help of 3 On Your Side, Dunia Polis just received a check for $2,028.28.

“I'm just happy I'm not paying out of pocket for it," Dunia told 3 On Your Side. "And now, I should be getting my car fixed finally."

Dunia's 2018 Jeep Cherokee was hit by a City of Phoenix garbage truck recently. In Dunia's home security footage, you can see the truck backing up and coming into contact with Dunia's car. As a result, her door was damaged, and her mirror was knocked off. Then after the collision, the driver hesitates briefly then drives off.

“If I didn't have that video, we would not be here right now," she said. But even with the video and filing a claim with the City of Phoenix, Dunia says her pleas to repair her car were ignored.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and I asked the city to investigate. It did, and after reviewing that surveillance video and repair estimates, the City of Phoenix issued a Dunia a check for $2028.28, which is the full cost of repairing her car.

Dunia says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side. “Gary Harper was on my side the entire time,” Dunia said. “So 3 On Your Side is something I would recommend to anyone who is trying to get a problem rectified.