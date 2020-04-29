3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Mike Wood says as soon as 3 On Your Side got involved in his case, Chase Bank made things happen. “I want to say that within hours I received a call from Chase Bank saying their top people are on it and they're going to figure it out," Wood told 3 On Your Side. He went on to say, "3 On Your Side is amazing."

Last week, Wood explained how his mother tried to transfer $485 into his Chase Bank account. She used a transfer service called Zelle, and simply entered Wood's email address connected to his Chase bank account for the transaction. But the $485 never arrived.

+3 Phoenix man and his mom missing $485 after digital bank transfer They were told them if the money was never received, then it would go back to his mom's account within 14 days. But it's going on two months.

"They (the bank) said they did an investigation and in their eyes, I received the money and they wouldn't tell me where it went," said Wood.

So, Wood and his mom contacted 3 On Your Side for help.

“I did because I had no other options and I know that Gary Harper gets things done," said Wood.

JPMorgan Chase reviewed the matter again, at my request, and discovered Wood's email address is almost identical to his dad's email address.

As a result, the $485 went to a Chase bank account rarely used by his father. Once the money was located, Chase transferred it to Wood's account where it was supposed to go.

“They (the bank) fixed the problem whereas no one else could seem to do it. Gary, you fixed the problem,” Wood said, smiling. “You made it happen and I’m actually going to be able to pay my phone bill this month with that money."

This was somewhat of a complicated mess for Chase Bank to figure out and resolve. But, they got to the bottom of the issue and resolved it and it’s certainly appreciated.