SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Ronald Wayne Van Horne recently received a letter from Chase bank that was a real punch in the gut.

"You're denied the $98,700 on September 2020 because the time frame to report the unauthorized item had passed."

Sun City senior falls victim to $98K fraud loss When he went to his local Chase branch to get a printout, he discovered a large sum of money was missing.

In previous 3 On Your Side reports, the Sun City man explained how a thief stole his identity and cashed a fake check for more than $98,700 essentially wiping out his entire Chase Bank account.

And now, Van Horne has just learned that Chase will never return that money back to him.

"Chase and I are finished."

Ronald and his family say there are numerous indicators proving Ronald is a theft victim and that the check never should have been processed by Chase to begin with.

For starters, Van Horne says the fraudulent check was denied twice before Chase processed it on the thief's third attempt.

And the senior citizen's so-called signature says "Van Horse," not "Van Horne."

And finally, Van Horne says the thief changed his Chase Bank information to a mysterious Florida address.

"The phone number that was supposed to be in my name was not in my name, it was in Florida, the address which I never lived in Florida."

Because of the address change, Van Horne and his family stopped getting his Chase bank statements. By the time they figured that out months later, the fraudulent $98,700 check had already cleared Van Horne Chase account. His son Don is upset with the bank’s decision.

"Very upset with the system because my dad's done everything right, we thought we did everything right. Chase decided we were at fault just because he didn't let them know in their time frame."

Update: Sun City senior upset with Chase Bank's lengthy investigation Ronald and his family say they also haven't received any information and wonder if they'll ever see that nearly $100,000 again.

After 3 On Your Side brought the issue to Chase's attention, they said they had a team of investigators that would look into the issue again. But despite what Van Horne says is clear cut evidence of fraud, Chase Bank denied his claim a second time, saying he reported it too late.

In a statement, Chase tells 3 On Your Side, "Customers need to notify us within 30 days of their statement date that a check isn’t authorized."

But remember, the thief changed Van Horne’s contact information, preventing him from getting those bank statements.

His son Don adds: "I'm more angry with Chase. A 90 year old man that's never been on a computer before and somebody got on the computer and stole his money, yeah, I'm angry with Chase."

As for this Navy veteran, he says he's angry too. And as far as the thief who stole his $98,700, he has this message.

"I hope you had a hell of a lot of fun with it. I worked for that money, my wife and I worked for that money, so have fun with it."

Below is a statement 3 On Your Side received from Chase Bank: