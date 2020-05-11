CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a happy update for a Camp Verde woman, who got a helping hand from 3 On Your Side. Kathy French finally got a long-awaited refund. "I feel great that it's all finalized," she said of her resolution.
In a previous report, Kathy explained how she upgraded her husband to an iPhone so he could Facetime with relatives. Kathy says she bought the phone from her cell phone provider called Altice Mobile.
The cost was just over $439.84. But as you can see on her credit card statement, she was charged two times, not once, for a total of $879. “In the process, they billed me twice to my credit card,” she told 3 On Your Side. “So you were doubled dipped?” asked Gary Harper. “Yes,” she replied.
Altice kept sending Kathy messages promising to refund her money but after 3 months, they still hadn't. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side and I got a hold of Altice. “After 3 On Your Side got involved what happened?” asked Harper. “Well, within the next day I got an email saying you'll get your money." And she did. In fact, in a matter of days, a $439.84 refund showed up on her credit card.
Kathy says she's been trying to get her money for months, but it took 3 On Your Side to get it done. "Oh, I'm very thankful that you are here. Very thankful."
Altice never did explain why it didn't return that money after all those months. But the money is there now and 3 On Your Side appreciates that.