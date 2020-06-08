MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Alisa Bingel says 3 On Your Side helped her get $1,630 back into her bank account. “Oh, it's been extremely frustrating," she said ,explaining how she felt trying to resolve the issue on her own. “I have spent hours and hours on the phone. I never did expect to get that $1,630 back into my account. I thought it was a goner and we would never see it again," she told us.

Mesa woman says bank mistakenly "hijacked" her $1,630 deposit Chase bank placed a hold on that $1,630 deposit, meaning Alisa can't get access to the money.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Alisa explained that Chase bank had mistakenly put a hold on her late husband's $1,630 Social Security check. That check was for the full month of March when her husband Randy was still alive. But it wasn't deposited until mid-April, just a few days after Randy died.

As a result, Chase bank froze the deposit under the assumption that the Social Security Administration would eventually reverse the deposit. “They didn't think that money was rightfully mine because of his passing even though that was his March payment that was deposited into our account in April,” she said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and explained to Chase bank that the $1,630 was a valid deposit for March when Randy was still living and that the Social Security Administration would not be asking for the money to be returned.

In a statement to 3 On Your Side, Chase bank says, "Thanks for bringing this to our attention. In partnership with the Social Security Administration, we were able to confirm that Mrs. Bingel is eligible to claim the funds and have released them into her account.”

Alisa says she's glad to finally have the money, and says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side. “I never in a million years thought until someone said, ‘Hey call Gary Harper at 3 On Your Side.’ And I was like, 'Okay, he's really going to care and take my case?'" Harper replied, “Of course I did."

Alisa says she can really use the money and will use the funds to pay bills this month.