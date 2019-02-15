PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Revenue just sent out a notice warning people to watch out for tax scams and tax preparer cheats.
3 On Your Side has talked about this very issue in the past. With that said, it’s probably a good idea for you to review the notice the agency just sent out and to revisit the tax tips 3 On Your Side recently told you about.
"Tax time can be a stressful period for many filers," Ed Greenberg, of the Arizona Department of Revenue, told 3 On Your Side.
Greenberg says it's essential that you find the right person to review your paperwork to ensure your taxes are prepared correctly.
So, your first tip: Look for someone qualified.
Greenberg says some of the questions you should be asking include, "How many years has the preparer been doing taxes? Are they trained? What kind of training do they have? What types of accreditation do they have? Certified Public Account, or are they an IRS-approved enrolled agent."
Go to the IRS website and look for the Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers. It lists names of qualified preparers by ZIP code.
This is important because the Arizona Attorney General's Office recently indicted two tax preparers for allegedly duping people simply trying to get their taxes filed.
Once you whittle down your list, make sure the tax preparer will be around.
"Is the tax preparer available year-round?” Greenberg asks. “Because there are times when questions arise that don't always pop up before the April 15 tax-filing deadline."
Another tip: Never sign a blank return. That's a huge red flag that something's wrong.
Insist your tax preparer sign and include their PTIN, which is their designated ID number. It's the law.
"Tax preparers have a responsibility to comply with all the applicable laws and code of conduct," Greenberg explained.
And finally, when you do file, always ask to e-file. It's the quickest way to get your refund. Also, make sure you use direct deposit.
Greenberg says last tax season, 80 percent of 3.4 million individual income tax returns were e-filed.
"Refunds for an emailed return took approximately eight days compared to around 21 days for a return that was filed by paper," he said.
