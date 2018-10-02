3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Valley homeowners may soon be seeing some financial relief after two companies reportedly took advantage of them. The two companies have been previously investigated by 3 On Your Side.
Valley homeowners like Anita Cappalla are finally getting some justice from the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.
"There's (sic) bad actors in every industry," said Jeff Fleetham, the director of Arizona’s Registrar of Contractors.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]
He tells 3 On Your Side that those so-called "bad actors" and their companies came under the investigative microscope months ago and now, something is being done to help Valley victims.
"That's why we're here. We take care of the bad actors," said Fleetham.
Cappalla is a Valley homeowner who told 3 On Your Side in a previous report how she handed over a $4,882 check to a company called CKBR to start her kitchen remodeling project.
But, in the end, Cappalla never got her new kitchen. A 3 On Your Side investigation discovered CKBR closed down, leaving at least three dozen homeowners like Cappalla out all that money.
"Over the course of say a month and a half, they had only done maybe around four hours’ worth of work," said Cappalla.
Then, there's Andrew Nguyen. He's a Valley homeowner who did business with a company called Scapes and Stones.
[READ MORE: Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project]
A few months ago, Nguyen told 3 On Your Side that Scapes and Stones asked for $6,000 upfront to start a backyard remodeling project that barely got off the ground before the company's representative just stopped showing up.
“He essentially said that he doesn't have any money to complete our job or to provide a refund,” said Nguyen.
With the help of 3 On Your Side, Nguyen and Cappalla filed complaints with the Arizona Registrar Contractors. As a result, the contracting licenses for CKBR and Scapes and Stones have been revoked.
In addition, because the two companies were licensed when they took money from consumers and closed up, Fleetham says the contracting board is moving forward with using the agency's Recovery Fund to repay some of the victims like Nguyen and Cappalla.
It's another good reason why Arizona consumers should always use licensed contractors.
“The good thing about this is these claimants were using licensed contractors which allows them to come to the recovery fund as opposed to hiring someone unlicensed then there's no recovery and there's no recourse that way," said Fleetham.
If you did business with those companies and you're looking to get your money back, the Registrar of Contractors needs to hear from you soon because there's a deadline coming up for that recovery fund payout.
[PDF:Licensed Complaint form]
[PDF: Recovery Fund claim form]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.