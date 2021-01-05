PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When 3 On Your Side caught up with Martin Hernandez recently, he was still expressing his positive personality.
"Martin!! How are you doing man?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked him on a recent visit. "You look good." "Thank you," Martin replied. "I'm doing well."
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Martin explained how thieves stole his mom's pickup truck along with his wheelchair ramp that was hooked on the back. Police eventually found the truck, which was completely stripped inside. However, the thieves actually disconnected and took off with Martin's reinforced wheelchair ramp, making it impossible for him to go anywhere.
"It's pretty much the only way I can get around when I want and where I want to go. Without it, I can't do anything at all," Martin said.
Once that news report aired, dozens of 3 On Your Side viewers said they wanted to help Martin buy a new wheelchair ramp, including a woman who wants to remain anonymous.
"I just thought about my nephew, who had Lou Gehrig's disease in Flagstaff. He was a firefighter, and I hated it when he had to go into a wheelchair. It broke my heart," the woman said.
Feeling some kind of a connection to Martin, the woman says the 19-year-old touched her heart with his outgoing personality. "Talk about someone who can light up a room," she told us. "You see that before you even see his wheelchair."
With that said, the woman gave 3 On Your Side an $800 check to deliver to Martin. And that's exactly what we did.
"We talked to a woman who wants to remain anonymous, but she asked me to give you this card. Are you in a position to open it up?" Harper asked. "Jay, can you help me open it?" Martin asked his caregiver.
With a little help, Martin opened the card and discovered the $800 check. "This will definitely help out. I appreciate you going out of your way to do this, whoever this was. God bless you, and I appreciate it so much," Martin said.
As for the generous donor, she knows the money will help Martin restore faith in people. "To be honest with you, this money is not going to change my life," she said. "But it will change his."
Martin agreed, telling 3 On Your Side, "You know, a lot of people keep telling me not to lose faith in people. I never did because there are so many good people out there. When bad things happen, good people come together."
What a great ending, and get this. Because of 3 On Your Side's first news report, viewers used a GoFundMe me page to donate more than $5,100 to this viewer.
It only happened because of our generous followers.