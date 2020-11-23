(3TV/CBS5) -- When it comes to 2020, this past year has been, well, let's just say different. Particularly for the airline industry.

If it's been awhile since you've flown, TSA wants you to be aware of some changes.

For instance, they've rolled out something called Credential Authentication Technology, or CAT for short. It's designed to catch phony forms of identification.

Paty Mancha is with the TSA. "It's like an ATM machine where passengers can put in their document or identification, the identification will get validated as a REAL ID, and then the passenger can go on about their travel."

Mancha says when you approach TSA security, instead of handing your ID to an agent, you'll place it into the CAT unit for scanning. Doing it yourself during COVID-19 precautions will cut down on touch points.

"We want to use more technology to help reduce touch points with travelers so that they don't have to be having more contact with other people."

Each CAT unit costs around $27,000 and it's supposed to be worth it.

TSA demonstrated to On Your Side how a CAT Unit alerted this fraudulent ID because the traveler lived in Atlanta, but the bar code indicated Connecticut.

"Anybody who has a fake ID or an identification that is not really who they are or anything like that, it will actually authenticate that on the spot."

And CAT units offer another security perk. The high-tech machine automatically shows agents if you actually have a flight booked and where you're flying. This eliminates having to show your boarding pass.

“The CAT technology actually works in concert with the airlines, so that when someone brings in their ID, it shows whether or not you have a valid flight for that day."

So, if you're flying somewhere for the holidays, Mancha says the TSA’s goal is to get you there safely. "We're constantly working to improve our technology, because as much as we make sure that our officers are trained and then they are aware of what's going on at an airport technology is always the force multiplier that allows us to then make the process, safer, and faster."